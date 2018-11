July 3, 1926 ~ November 21, 2018

Kenneth Alfred Chittenden was born July 3, 1926 in Aberdeen, WA and passed away in Fallon, NV on November 21, 2018 at the age of 92.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley; sons Terry (Jan); Donald, daughters Cinde (Martin) Johnson; Pamela (Lynden) Johnson; Renea (Eddie) Brink; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, December 1st at 2:00 PM at the Country Church, 755 Crook Road, Fallon.