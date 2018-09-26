Kenneth Axelson

Kenneth AxelsonSeptember 26, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) September 26, 2018Kenneth Axelson, 62 of Silver Springs passed away on September 22, 2018, arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funeral & Cremation 888-6800 Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesRae Dean DickersonHowland “Howie” FosterShirley Joan (Sunblade) MoreyTrending SitewideChamber crowd learns pros and cons of Energy ChoiceMinden dispute leads to 2 arrests, 5 pounds of potCarson Nugget owner expands into DaytonCarson City medical practice set to expandGoFundMe page, service for Michelle Demera of Carson City