Kenneth Lee Julian

May 28, 1954 – November 3, 2018

On November 3, 2018 Ken passed away after a very difficult battle with leukemia at the age of 64. He spent his last month with his family, hunting Sage Grouse in the Nevada mountains, and as deer camp cook. Ken was born in Yerington, NV on May 28, 1954, to Jay and Darlene Julian. He grew up on his family's ranch along the Walker River, where his love of the outdoors and ranching flourished.

When he wasn't working as a heavy equipment operator or behind the wheel of a tractor on the ranch, Ken was out roaming the mountains and pushing the limits on where he could drive. He was often getting stuck or taking his truck a little further than anyone else could or should! He was always the jokester and could be found singing his favorite old time country songs while driving the dirt roads in search of the next great fishing hole. He is somewhere in Heaven now, fishing that beautiful remote mountain stream with his faithful bird dogs by his side.

Ken, we'll meet you on Hinkey Summit where the hawks and eagles fly. High up in God's country where the angles watch and sigh.

We'll meet you on Hinkey Summit, Ken. We know that you will be there. We'll look for deer and catch big trout at Martin Creek. We feel your presence everywhere.

We'll meet you on Hinkey Summit, where we can't be kept apart. You went to God, but you've left special memories in our hearts.

Sitting 'round the campfire, remembering times gone by. Your voice whispering in the breeze, we feel so close, yet so far. Your eyes are the sparkling stars.

We'll meet you on Hinkey Summit, Ken, your essence fills the mountain view. Looking North, then South, and East, then West. Once again, we share our love with you.

Ken was preceded in death by his father Jay Julian. He is survived by his mother Darlene Julian; sisters Anita and Laurie; his three daughters Katerina (Clint) Jensen, Caralina and Marisa Julian; his beloved granddaughters Dixie and Quincy Jensen; and nieces and nephews Angeline, Roy, Joe, and Henley.

A special thanks to his friend Toni Morgensen in Indian Valley Idaho for helping care for Ken during his chemo treatments.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Fallon Nevada Bighorns Unlimited Wildlife Enhancement Projects – P.O. Box 2308 Fallon NV 89407.