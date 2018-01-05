July 5, 1942 – December 31, 2017

Kenneth Wayne Seeber of Carson City passed from this life on December 31st, 2017. Ken and his twin brother Richard were born to Glenn Seeber and Edna Babb on July 5th, 1942 in Stockton, California.

Dad grew up in Atascadero, California where he learned farming, ranching, hunting, welding, carpentry and how to ride motorcycles in the countryside. A special memory was the building of a family cabin with his father, grandfather and siblings at Eagle Lake near Susanville, California where family reunions were held for many decades. The lessons learned while growing up served him well throughout his life.

Dad moved to the Carson City area in the late 1970's where he worked his way up from apprentice machinist to manufacturing engineer to "The Boss" at Sierra Manufacturing, now Parker-Hannifin.

An avid gun owner, dad was president of the Capitol City Gun Club for several years and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with its members. He also raced motorcycles, including a race against the actor Steve McQueen (Steve won, but dad was a close second!). Dad was a man who could fix anything.

Dad is survived by his wife, Diane Coalter Seeber of Carson City; children from his first marriage (Roxane Seeber of Morenci AZ, Carmen and Allen Britton of Tomball TX, Glenn and Jennifer Seeber of Carson City); step-daughter Naomi Nevers of Carson City; five grandchildren and spouses; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers (Richard and Robert); and two sisters (Jacklyn and Karolanne). A third sister, Bonnie, preceded him in death.

Dad was a loving grandson, son, husband, father and grandfather who endured this life's struggles with courage, loyalty, honesty, patience and humor. He loved his family and nation. His moral compass was guided by a belief in a higher power and his actions reflected this belief. Nothing greater can be said about a man.

Dad, we love you and miss your life-advice and jokes.