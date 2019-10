Kent R. Martinelli March 12, 1924 – October 9, 2019

Born on March 12, 1924 in Santa Rosa California passed away peacefully on October 09, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada.

He is survived by his Children John Martinelli, Robert Martinelli , Sharon Blank and Rita Gallow.

He served his country in the Army Air Corps during WW2 in Guam as an aircraft mechanic.