Kerry Lee May Oct 7, 1964 – Jan 1, 2020

Kerry Lee May, age 55 of Carson City passed away January 1, 2020. Born October 7, 1964 to Leon May and Karen Smith.

Survived by his wife, Tonya Sanford-May, son Vincent and stepsons Mazzerick and Frederick, grandson Logan, and granddaughters Larissa, Julia and Gemma.

Services are January 24, 2020 at the Cheney home,7548 Old US HWY 395, Washoe Valley 1:00-2:00 followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at Ed’s Dog House Bar, Airport Rd, Carson City at 3:00.