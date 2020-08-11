Kevin Howell

Provided Photo

Kevin Howell was born on October 14, 1947 in Long Island, NY and passed away peacefully at home in Dayton, NV.

His service to the community began April 25, 1975 when he was hired as the 32nd Firefighter at CCFD. He was promoted to the 18th operator position and served with Pride, Commitment and Compassion. He then worked for the State of Nevada and Richdel Inc. He was then offered another job, which brought him to Northern Kentucky. He did some work for FEMA and Homeland Security. Upon retirement, he returned to Carson City.

He faced many health issues since most people were not aware of- Agent Orange it is not kind. He was a proud Vietnam Vet. There was so much more to this man than anyone knows.

Kevin was preceded in death by his son Deputy Sheriff, Carl Howell. He is survived by his wife Alice Howell, his children, Corey, David, Christopher, Ambra and Katherine and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

” Your wings were ready, our hearts were not.”

Arrangements are in the care of Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home. 775-882-2644