Kevin Michael Harasti Feb 6, 1957 – December 14, 2019

Born on February 6, 1957 in Streator, Illinois, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 in Carson City, NV in his home with his loving wife by his side after a long battle with Cancer.

Kevin is survived by his Wife, Lucinda Harasti, his Mother, Betty Harasti, Brother, Timothy Harasti, Sister, Kim Flynn, Daughters, Brandi, Krista, and Jena, and Step-Children, Shelby, Kyle and Brad, as well as 11 Grandchildren.

He was an avid boater, fisher, a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather (Poppy).

As a request from him, there will be no funeral as we will honor his wishes. Close friends and family members will hold a Celebration of Life with date and time to follow when it warms up in the springtime so we can be near his favorite places, a lake or river worthy of boating on.

To share a memory of Kevin Harasti, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net