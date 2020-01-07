Kimberly Christensen

Kimberly Ann Christensen Mar 17, 1967 ~ Jan 5, 2020

Kimberly Ann Christensen, 52, of Carson City, passed away on January 5, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kim was born on March 17, 1967 to Stephen and Gwen O’Neill in El Paso, Texas. She was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1989, she met Kenneth Buckler, and they were married 9 months later in December of 1989. They went on to have 3 daughters.

After the passing of her husband in 2004, Kim remarried to Richard Christensen in 2007. Kim was most joyful when she was with her family. Her devotion to her family is why she decided to retire from the State of Nevada to spend her time with her soon-to-be-born grandsons.

Kim was predeceased by her grandmother, Ruth Dean; mother, Gwen O’Neill; and husband, Ken Buckler.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Christensen; daughters and son-in-laws, Desiree & Marty Shaft, Keri & Wilber Bruno, and Danielle Buckler; grandsons, Issac and Bentley Bruno, Martin Shaft, and Jasper Buckler-Pinedo; father and step-mom, Stephen & Mollie O’Neill; sister and brother-in-law Kelly & David Carlson; step-son, Blake Christensen; and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at Douglas County Community Center on January 10th at 5:30pm.

Arrangements were handled by Nevada Funeral Service.