On November 19, 2018, Nevada lost a friend and devoted and active member of the community. Kimberly Morgan was born in Washington D.C. on October 1, 1956, to Richard and Barbara Morgan. Kim was a long-time public servant, having first served as an assistant in the Nevada State Library in 1975 while she was still in high school and then as a secretary and research assistant for two summers for the Legislative Counsel Bureau. Kim received her Bachelor of Arts degree in pre-law from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1977, while concurrently serving as the committee secretary for Government Affairs in the Assembly that year. She then attended the University of Oklahoma, College of Law from which she graduated with the degree of Juris Doctor in 1980. Committed to the work of the Legislature, after law school Kim returned to work at the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau where she served as an attorney for over 20 years, including as the Assembly Bill Drafting Adviser and Chief Deputy Legislative Counsel. Kim's extensive knowledge of State Government and the Legislature made her the perfect tutor for new legislators as well as new attorneys and other staff. Those who knew Kim grew to appreciate and depend on her kindness, intelligence, wit and strong work ethic. Legislators, lobbyists and colleagues all found some refuge with Kim and would visit her office for an opportunity to relax, enjoy her Zen garden and listen to her heart-felt laughter. Her intellect, dedication and compassion were ever present both on and off the job. In 2009, Kim was honored for her contributions by induction on the Assembly Wall of Distinction. Her impact on Nevada legislation will last long into the future.

It was not a surprise that when Kim retired she decided to pursue ordination as a priest in the Episcopal church. She attended seminary at Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley and was ordained on February 13, 2010. Until her illness, Kim served at Associate Priest at St. Peter's in Carson City. She brought the same attributes and skills to her ministry as her legislative career initiating and administrating the Lenten Lecture Series, the Holiday Bazaar, the Sophia Group and a book group among others.

Kim is survived by a loving extended community – her village. She and her husband John Slider were united in marriage on December 28th, 1985. They enjoyed a loving union and were inseparable for 33 years. She is survived by her husband, John Slider, her step daughter Shilo Slider Turri, two grandsons Daniel and Samuel, and her brother Dr. Randy Morgan, his wife Sandi, and their children Colin and Alli. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Barbara Morgan.

A memorial service is being held Sunday, November 25th, 2:30 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Avenue, Reno, NV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to one of Kim's favorite charities, the Carson City Animal Shelter, 549 Airport Road, Carson City, Nevada, 89701 or (775) 887-2171.