Kristi A. Matson age 45 of Glen Ellyn. A free spirit, who loved road trips, was an incredible artist and photographer and a fabulous cook, earning a cooking degree from College of DuPage.

She is the dear daughter of Bill & Carol Matson, loving sister of Amy (Phil) Gelber, beloved aunt of Claire, Chloe & Blake Gelber, fond granddaughter of Ruby and the late John Meyer and special niece of many.

A memorial gathering was held Thursday, April 5th from 4-6 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn, (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032).

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Ronald McDonald House @ CDH. 0N150 Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 or ronaldhousechicago.org.