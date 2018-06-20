Kurt Muench
June 20, 2018
January 14, 1970 – June 27, 2011
To all my Friends and Loved Ones I greet you with Happiness And Love.
Grandma Ruth is fishing with Grandpa and I, having a wonderful time. Remember I will be watching out for you, and will be with you in your dreams.
In tribute to Kurt,
Please go fishing, hiking or walks.
Have a picnic and enjoy your time together.
Perform several Acts of Kindness in my name.
