LaNita “Ann” Peoples

February 12, 1948 – March 10, 2018

Ann Peoples peacefully entered into rest on March 10, 2018 at Carson Tahoe Hospital after a long battle with Kidney Disease. Her daughter and son-in-law were lovingly by her side.

She was born in Lindsay, California and was a resident of Carson City for the past 41 years.

Ann was married to her High School sweetheart, Glen Peoples for 49 years. Glen and Ann successfully owned two 7-11 Stores in Carson City for 32 years. Ann was a devoted volunteer and past president in The Carson Tahoe Hospital Auxiliary. She was also active in Carson City Republican Women.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Peoples and her son Michael Peoples.

She is survived by her daughter Laura Peoples and son-in-law Bryan Evans.

Ann lived her life to the fullest. She loved meeting new people and enjoyed sharing stories. Her laughter was contagious and would light up the room. I am so grateful and truly blessed to have her as my mother and best friend. We will miss seeing her but know that she lives in our hearts forever.

We will celebrate her loving memory with a gathering to be scheduled at a later date.Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals and Cremations.