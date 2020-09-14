Larry Lee Taylor

Provided Photo

Larry Lee Taylor, 82, of Carson City, NV, passed away on Sunday September 6th. He passed away quietly with his stepdaughter and stepson by his side after saying goodbye to his family and close friends.

He is survived by a brother, sister, stepchildren, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Larry will be placed to rest with his wife of 30 plus years, Patsy Taylor

Funeral Services: October 1, 2020 @1:30 p.m. MASKS REQUIRED Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV 89408

In Lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to Kindred Hospice, Carson City, NV, or the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV