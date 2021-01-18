April 4, 1948 – January 6, 2021

Larry Michael Evans, 72, of Jiggs, NV passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2021. He was born April 4, 1948 in Reno, Nevada the son of Noble Braddock Evans and Mae Rasmussen. He grew up in Fallon, NV and graduated from Churchill County High School in 1966. He was drafted in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War through 1970.

Larry worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation for 38 years coming up through the ranks from a field surveyor to become the Resident Engineer in Elko, overseeing the management and inspection of construction projects. After retirement, he continued working as a consultant for NDOT for a few more years.

He was well known as a family man who adored his wife and best friend, Margie. Together, Larry and Margie built their dream home in Jiggs, NV and enjoyed the views, wildlife, and rural life together. They were avid hunters and supporters of wildlife conservation and their community.

Always busy, Larry could build anything with the accuracy of a surveyor and the precision of a craftsman. He will always be remembered as a great mentor and coach to his children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, co-workers, and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Evans of Jiggs, NV and his children, Steven Evans of CA; Lisa Reid of WA; and Keli Harper of AZ. He was proud of his 7 grandchildren, James, Kayla, Amber, Lily, Becca, Austin, and Harper and his new great-granddaughter Kayden. One of 10 siblings, Larry is survived by siblings, Ivan Evans, Sheryl Evans, Gayle Martin, and Karen Jacoby all of Nevada and many, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, David Evans, Dianne Transtrum, Brent Evans, Dennis Evans, and infant sister Mary Catherine.

At his request, no funeral services will be held. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be sent to the family at LarryEvansCondolences@gmail.com.