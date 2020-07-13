Laura Lee Daniels

Provided Photo

Passed away unexpectedly in Carson City, NV at the age of 62.

Laura Lee was born to Charles Everett and Marilyn Ruth Daniels, in Fullerton, CA. She loved to travel from California to Florida, making her way back to Nevada. She especially loved Lake Tahoe.

She is survived by several siblings; Dawna (Ed Sensibaugh), Steven (Debra Daniels), Timothy Daniels, Jill Daniels, Robert Brewton and Kathy Denn. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Laura Lee will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.