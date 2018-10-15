Laura Lynne Babiarz

November 22, 1954 ~ October 9, 2018

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, Laura Lynn Babiarz passed away peacefully at her home in Fallon, Nevada at the age of 63.

Laura was born on November 22, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois to George and Ruth Chicvara.

She was a lifelong nurse earning her nursing degree in 1976, and continuing her nursing career for 40 years until retirement. She was passionate for helping others, and selfless in her actions. She had a love for adventure and rarely missed an opportunity go on journeys with family and friends.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Babiarz, and her parents.

Laura is survived by her son, Daniel, daughter-in-law, Taviana and granddaughter, Kinsley. She is further survived by her siblings; George Chicvara (Coconut Creek, FL), Michael and Janet Chicvara (Sun City West, AZ), Jerome Chicvara (Portland, OR), Fred and Sharon Chicvara (Fallon, NV), Marilyn and Ken Jones (Littleton, CO), Jeffrey Chicvara (Sun City West, AZ), Lisa and Pat Gartlan (Oak Forest, IL), and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 1999 Rio Vista Drive, Fallon, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the care of Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista, Dr., Fallon, NV, 775-423-2255.