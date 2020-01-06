Lawrence Carl Faupell

Lawrence Carl Faupell passed away on January 2, 2020 at The Homestead in Fallon. Larry was born in Arkansas to Carl and Marie Faupell.

He is survived by his wife June Harrigan; daughter, Brandy Faupell; grandson Austin Coover; great-grandchildren, Aihla and Aris.

Graveside services to be held at Churchill County Cemetery on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nevada 89406 775 423-8928