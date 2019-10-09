Lawrence Gilbert Harrison April 28, 1932 ~ October 6, 2019

Sunday, October 6, 2019, a beautiful crisp Fall morning, in the home that he built with his own hands, surrounded by loving and caring family members, Lawrence Gilbert Harrison was freed from the pain and suffering of this life.

Larry’s early years, while growing up in Utah and Nevada, were filled with multiple locations and occupations. Never being one to sit idly by, at the age of 18, Larry proudly and honorably served his country in the Korean Conflict and stateside. Following his Honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Larry and his wife Helen began a family in Fallon, Nevada, with that being “home” for the remainder of his life. Larry’s steadfast commitment to his wife and children always provided them with a sense of confidence and safety in a chaotic world; always a provider and protector of his family and friends.

Following the passing of Helen, Larry married Mrs. Naomi Malloy and spent the next 33 years loving and adoring her. During their years together, they engaged upon one adventure after another and delighted in sharing their knowledge of Nevada with many others.

He will be missed! The sorrow of his passing is softened in the hearts of those still here by the memories of times spent with Larry.

Larry leaves behind his loving wife Naomi, a sister, brother, daughter, son, Naomi’s daughters, and their respective families.

No services will be held.

If you have a memory of a time you spent with Larry and it makes you smile… you know he is pleased. Arrangements are in the care of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Hwy, Fallon, NV 775-423-8928.