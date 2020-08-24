Lawrence Neil Kemp, 68, AKA: “The Great Lorenzo”, born June 4th, 1952 to Roland and Barbara Kemp, completed his journey on August 21st, 2020.

Native to Nevada, Larry, alongside his two brothers Jim and Duane, grew up in Reno. He attended Hug High School, where he played in the marching band and discovered his love of music.

After graduation, he developed his talent as a musician, playing the drums and pursuing a career in the music business. In the mid-70’s he and his partner Bruce, wrote, recorded and produced two records titled “THE GOOD LIFE”. If you lived in Reno and have been to “The Mapes” or “The Ormsby House” chances are, you’ve seen him play. Larry could light up any stage with his infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor. To those of us that were close, he was always a “STAR”” and when he was onstage playing music…his light would shine its very brightest.

One of his favorite things, while not playing music, was jumping on his motorcycle and going for a ride. And in 1977 he found the love of his life, Pepper. After 4 years of friendship, they married in 1981. No two people were more made for each other than Larry and Pepper. He continued playing music throughout Reno, Sparks and Carson City until 2010. Together they shared 39 years of love, laughter and life as well as 3 children.

Larry is survived by is wife, Pepper, brother, Duane, 3 children, Joshua 48, Christopher 44, and Kristian 47, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Thank you for everything Dad. Thank you for sharing “The Good Life”