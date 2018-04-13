Ledilla P Wilbert

Ledilla P WilbertApril 13, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) April 13, 2018Ledilla P Wilbert, 84 of Carson City, passed away on April 12, 2018. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDrew SmithJoseph B. AllegrettiLinda Jane ClarkGary Leon Gilmore ColeLori CooperTrending SitewideWinnemucca’s Martin Hotel to open Carson City locationNutrition can play a role in managing autismCraft shops opening in Carson CityLyfting spirits: local athlete debuts community program