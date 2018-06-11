December 10, 1929 – June 7, 2018

Leo Armstrong, a long time resident of Fallon, passed away on June 7, 2018. He was born on December 10, 1929 in Hightower, Alabama.

Leo was a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer with over 29 years of active duty service. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was married to Toshiko Armstrong who passed away on May 26, 2004.

Leo will be greatly missed by his sons David Armstrong, Bill Armstrong and his daughter Kathleen Smith. He had two grandchildren Lauren Smith and Alex Smith.

Private funeral services will be held at the Fernley Veterans Memorial cemetery.