December 15, 1936 ~ January 29, 2018

Leonard "Lenny" Weissman, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Carson City on January 29, 2018.

Lenny was born on December 15, 1936 in Bronx, New York and later moved to Long Beach, California, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955.

After a brief service in the United States Army, he became a police officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. It is here that he met the love of his life, Zsuzsanna "Suzie" Tompos Weissman, and they married on March 29, 1970. Together they moved to Gardnerville, Nevada where they raised their daughters, Dawn and Leah.

Lenny continued to expand his law enforcement career working for the Carson City Public Defender's Office, Gaming Control Board and Nevada Division of Investigations where, for a time, he was on loan to the FBI. He earned many honors for his accomplishments, and eventually retired as a private investigator.

Lenny's strongest passion was always spending time with his family, and in 1994 he and Suzie took their dream vacation to her home country of Hungary, where they renewed their wedding vows for their 25th Silver Anniversary. Lenny also enjoyed riding horses, a love of classic cars, and the beauty of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Bertha Weissman and his first wife, Karilyn Kay Weissman.

Left to honor Lenny and remember his love are his beloved wife of 48 years, Suzie; daughters, Dawn Beck (Chuck) and Leah Werly (Jeff); grandchildren, Jordan Beck and Zackary Bunch; and cousin, Lillian Lipson (Larry).

The funeral service was held at Autumn Funeral Home on Thursday, February 1st, followed by the burial service at Lone Mountain Cemetery. Rabbi Mark Fasman, Temple Emanu-El, officiated at both services.

"Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear."

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).