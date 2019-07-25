Leonard William Allen

July 4, 1925 – July 10, 2019

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Allen. He was born on the 4th of July 1925, to Nina and Ray Allen, on what is known today as the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Reservation.

Leonard was raised in Fallon, attended local schools and the Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas. He was an all-around athlete starring in football, boxing and saddle bronc. He was inducted into Churchill County High School’s football hall-of-fame.

In 1950 Leonard went to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Stewart, Nevada. He worked at the Stewart Indian School in many capacities, raised his family there, and retired when the school closed in 1980. After the school closed, he remarried and moved back to Fallon to do some farming. He was also involved in tribal politics and, was a member on the Fallon Tribe’s business council where he was instrumental in establishing a water settlement for the tribe.

Leonard will be missed. He was a loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend. He leaves behind his three children: Daniel, Jacqueline and Rosalie Allen. Grandchildren: Chandler, Crystal, Cameron, Christina and Carson. Great-Grandchildren Adin, Giselle, Julian, Bodhi, Mayci and Ariah.

Services were held, Tuesday, July 16, at the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.

Arrangements were in the care of the Smith Family Funeral Home.