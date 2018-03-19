October 08, 1959 – March 16, 2018

Les Marrone left this world for the next on Friday March 16, 2018.

He was born October 8, 1959 to Ralph and Norma Marrone in San Fernando, Ca.

He grew up in Carson City and graduated from Carson High in 1977, joined the Navy and served on the USS Nimitz.

He was a Paralegal for most of his career and recently worked for Millard Reality as a personal assistant to Dwight and Sandra Millard. He did a lot of jobs using Google "how to".

He was the ultimate teaser so much so that his sister Anna did not believe he had passed and called the funeral home to see if this was just another one of his pranks!

He is survived by his father, Ralph Marrone and step mom Linda Marrone, siblings, Anna Marrone, Randy Marrone, Christie Torvik, Aunt, Shirley Felker, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins and a few ex wives.

Contributions can be made in his name to any local casino, good luck. He never wanted to stop gambling, just losing.

No services to he held.