Les R. Tewell

June 21, 1955 ~ February 24, 2018

Leslie Raynerd Tewell was born in Elko, NV to John and Faye Hage Tewell. He graduated from Elko High School in 1973. After graduation he worked on ranches, lived in Sacramento, CA and Oregon.

He moved back to Nevada and was employed by Standard Oil in Elko, Reno and Jackpot, where he met his wife Christy Lynn Larse. They later moved to Salt Lake City, closer to her family. Les was a truck driver for a moving company and other companies.

He moved back to Elko after his wife was killed in a car accident. He later moved to Fallon to be closer to medical facilities in Reno.

Les enjoyed hunting, camping, motorcycling, traveling, guns and every possible electronic device. He was caring and helpful to his friends.

Les faced the challenges of childhood diabetes and dialysis for many years. His death was a result of diavetic complications following a medical setback in November. He was being cared for at Hearthstone Care Center in Sparks.

He was preceded in death by his wife Christy.

He is survived by his parents; his sister Dotty Krake (Larry) of Olivehurst, CA; and his brother, Joe Tewell (Kathy) in Elko. He was a favorite uncle to Sabreena, Danny and Nick as well.

A memorial service will be held at Christian Life Center, 1435 Kaiser St., Fallon, NV, March 10th at 11:00 am.

Arrangements were aided by Smith Family Mortuary.