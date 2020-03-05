Leslie Ann Guagliardo

Leslie passed away suddenly on February 23, 2020. She was born in Michigan to Lester and Marion Haughton. In her early years, Leslie lived a life of adventure and hard work and raised her 4 children mostly on her own. Leslie moved her family to Nevada in 1978 and shortly after, she met Jim Guagliardo who loved her kids as his own. Leslie was independent and enjoyed weekly activities with friends at her apartment complex. She loved her family and was particularly proud of her 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed by everyone in her life.

Leslie was preceded in death by husband Jim and her parents.

She is survived by sister Margaret of California, daughter Cindy (Tim) of Oregon, son Sean of Arizona, son Mike (Gina) of Carson City, son Robert (Dionne) of Washington and daughter-in-law Christy of Silver Springs, her 9 grandchildren Chris (Kayti), Kim, A.J., Hannah, SaharaKathleen, Gabbi, Logan, Bethanney and Blake, 4 great grandchildren Carson, Kaden, Caleb and Corban.

A private gathering was held to celebrate Leslie.

Autumn Funerals and Cremation is caring for arrangements.