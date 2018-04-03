Sept. 5, 1932 ~ April 3, 2018

Leu "Jean" Thornton was born on September 5, 1932 in Sioux City, Iowa and passed away on April 3, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Theodore P. Thornton and brothers Gary and Arthur Reid.

Jean is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Newby; children Debi, Laurie, Judi (Michael), Michael (Maridie); seven grandchildren, and "lots" of great-grandchildren.

She was raised in Nebraska and moved to LA at 11 years old. There she later met Ted and they had four children together. They moved to Carson City in 1963.

She was a charter member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was very well known for taking in any stray dog, fostering them, and finding them a new home. She loved her grandchildren and holding them to her generous bosom.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.