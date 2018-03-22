Lewis Richey, 83, peacefully passed away January 29, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada after a lengthy illness.

Born in Kennett, Missouri on January 19, 1935, Lewis grew up to become an accomplished athlete, mechanic and machinist. In high school, Lewis was a state Pole Vault champion, jumping 12' 2" on a bamboo pole.

Lewis also served in the USAF for 4 years in a dental unit in Japan. He then owned and operated several service stations, where he was a successful mechanic. Later on he became a machinist.

He is survived by his sister OmaLee Sprague.

Lewis was preceeded in death by his parents, his brother, and his loving wife, Bonnie Richey, 71, born in Perryville Missouri on June 28, 1939 and passed away May 27, 2011 after a lengthy illness.

Bonnie, a proud mother and grandmother, was a successful Real Estate Broker in Carson City, NV for 22 years. Bonnie loved spending time with her two daughters and grandchildren. She loved her family more than words.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Hines, as well as her 2 brothers, Kenny Schwein and Gary Schwein. Lewis & Bonnie Richey were devoted parents and doting grandparents. They are survived by their 2 daughters, Debbie Richey and Terry Long, as well as 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

They are dearly missed.