Lillian Ann Winterling

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lillian Winterling, widow of Leo (Skip) Winterling, who passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 82, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca NY. Lillian was born in Ithaca NY, the daughter of Richard and Helen Pelto. She grew up with 4 siblings. Lillian lived in many places over her lifetime spending a lot of those years in both Hawthorne and Fallon NV.In 2017 Lillian returned to New York State and was living in Trumansburg NY.Lillian is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Cheryl) Iacovelli of Trumansburg NY and Marty (Erlene) Iacovelli of Hawthorne NV. She is also survived by sisters, Ellen Burlew of Farmington NY and Tina (Robert) Burlew of Minor Hill TN and brother Charles (Ellen) Pelto of Geneva NY, 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was pre deceased by her sibling, Richard L Pelto.At Lillian's request no service will be held.