Linda Bright

Provided Photo

Linda Bright. 1959-2020 of Las Vegas and formerly Dayton NV passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on Aug 11 in Chicago Illinois to parents Donald and Lily Miller.

Linda Married Leon Bright in 1993 and these were some of the happiest years of her life until he passed in 2013. Linda was light hearted, a joy to be around and loved to laugh. She loved life, old movies, crocheting (Dayton Senior Center) and collecting dolls. We’re grateful she had faith in Jesus as her Saviour!

Linda is lovingly survived by her mother Lily Miller; sister Kathy Miller-Anderson and her brother Don Miller.

A memorial will be held at a later date.