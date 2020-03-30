Linda “Dian” Gower passed away March 22, 2020 peacefully at her home in Carson City, NV. Dian was born in Berkley, CA to Harold and Elizabeth Compasso on October 1, 1940.

Dian grew up in the Bay Area eventually moving to Amador County, CA where she operated a dog grooming business for many years. She later retired from the courts in Jackson. She had a great passion for animals and never meet a dog or cat she didn’t love. One of her favorite hobbies was genealogy and she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Dian had a clever wit and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ed Gower; Sons Kris Keller, Brian Keller, Mike Gower and wife Cindy, Mitch Gower and wife Sonja; Daughter Misti Gower and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

No service is scheduled at this time.