Linda Hiebert Sekuguchi

Linda Hiebert Sekiguchi

Was known and enjoyed here in nevada and all around the world.

If you are one of those her family would love to hear from you, so we can keep her memory alive.

Please let us know how you knew her, and include your name and address or phone number, so we can send you a loving memory bookmark, please mention this to others in your organization or circle of friends. Please send responses to: Ruthann Hiebert Po Box 155 Rickreall, OR 97371 or email: ruthannhiebert@yahoo.com