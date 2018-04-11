Linda Jane Clark

May 5, 1947 – March 24, 2018

Linda Jane (Lindeman) Clark, 70, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday March 24, 2018 in Carson City NV.

Linda was born on May 5, 1947 in Grand Rapids Michigan to Benjamin Lindeman and Lucille Myers where she lived until 1979. Linda moved to Carson City Nevada in 1979 at the age of 32 where she met Marty. Linda & Marty were married on March 24, 1986 and enjoyed 34 years of marriage.

Linda enjoyed camping with family & friends & long road trips with her husband Marty. Linda was an excellent cook; she loved & adored her pet springer spaniel Luci Lu, Border collie Maggie May and "Hank" the cat.Linda is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Linda is preceded in death by her father Benjamin Lindeman and Mother Lucille Myers of Grand Rapids Michigan.

Linda is survived by her husband Martin Clark of Carson City Nevada, daughters Michelle Renee Dalrymple of Kalamazoo Michigan, Melissa Anne Dalrymple of Martin Michigan, Shannon Marie Dalrymple of Martin Michigan, Sister Faye Bell of Dowling Michigan and many grandchildren

A Celebration of Linda's Life if being planned