Linda June Mattson

March 22, 1940 ~ January 29, 2018

Linda was born and raised in the small town of Battle Creek, Iowa. She was the youngest of nine children (7 sisters and 1 brother) and spent her youth exploring and playing in the corn fields and farms with her friends and family.

Upon High School Graduation, she took a bus with three girlfriends to Santa Monica, CA. She found employment as a bank teller and grew her career in banking. But most importantly, she met her husband Bob. They had much in common, were soon married and were together for a wonderful 55 years.

They moved to Canyon Country, CA where they purchased a home and raised their two children. In 1993, Linda and Bob retired to Gardnerville, NV where they enjoyed the community and beauty of the Carson Valley.

Through the years, Linda especially enjoyed the many RV trips with family and friends to many of our National Parks. Trips to Grand Teton Park in WY and visiting relatives in Iowa were her favorites.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as an amazing, loving, and supportive wife, mother and friend who always listened and gave the best advice, along with great recipes to share.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Bob; daughter Teri; son Kevin & his wife Amy; granddaughter Annika (Sweet Pea); sisters Bonita, Rebecca and Alice; numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you for the care and support from of all the Doctors, nurses and CNAs at: Renown & Carson hospitals, Gardnerville Health and Rehab, Kindred and Infinity home care.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walton's Funeral & Cremations, 775-783-9312