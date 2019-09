Linda Kay Kirby Bushman Jan 3, 1948 – Sept 9, 2019

Linda Kay Kirby Bushman passed away peacefully Sept 9 in Reno Nevada. Linda was a long time resident of Carson City .

Her celebration of life will be held on September 28th in Logan Utah 10 a.m.at the LDS WARD 64 W 600 S .

For the full obit go to Lapalomafuneralservices.com