Linda Louise Waters, 71, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Linda was born in Pasadena, CA, to Ruth Marion (Tookie) and Lewis Reed Waters.

Linda graduated from Taft High School in Los Angeles, CA, and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nevada, Reno. Following a brief year teaching in Truckee, she went on to work for Nevada Bell for nearly 30 years where she was able to apply her friendly and helpful demeanor.

After she retired, Linda moved to Las Vegas to be near her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren, where she enjoyed being "Nana" and taking her grandchildren to the library .

Never one to actually retire, she continued to work in Carson City during Nevada's Legislative Sessions as a secretary where she enjoyed the work, camaraderie, and community she had been a part of for so long in Carson City.

In Las Vegas, Linda enjoyed playing cards and pickleball, and travelling with her daughter and friends. She never forgot her childhood days growing up on the beaches of Southern California, and she loved visiting the ocean.

Linda was always full of energy, and she will be greatly missed.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Waters, of Reno.

She is survived by her daughter, Mimi (Dan) Madden of Las Vegas; two grandsons, Bennett and Davis Madden; son, Chris Utt of Phoenix; sister, Claudia Waters of Reno; stepmother, Teri Waters of Indio, CA.

By her request, no public services will be held.