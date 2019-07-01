Linda Sue Ellis (Schaper) passed away on June 17th in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 78, after a brief stay in the hospital.She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Hazel Schaper, and her brother Dick Schaper. Linda leaves behind her husband Bill, brother Lowell Schaper, two sons Stacey and Jason Eubanks, a grandson JD Eubanks, and several nieces and nephews.Linda was born in Emmet County Iowa on June 15th, 1941 and attended school in Estherville Iowa. After Graduation she had a brief stay in several states before settling in northern California to raise her family. In the mid 1970’s she began her employment with the high school district in Auburn.After retirement she relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada. While there she attended the Methodist church and spent several years working for the Helping Hands Thrift Store as a volunteer and later the store manager. Linda enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, craft work, and having tea with her many friends.Linda had a kind and generous soul and was a loving wife and mother. She will be missed by all that knew her.