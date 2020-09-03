Linda Vukota

Provided Photo

Linda L Vukota, 68, passed away in her home on May 25, 2019 after battling cancer.

Ms. Vukota was born on February 1, 1951 to Minnie and Ben Lefler.

Prior to calling Carson City home for 36 years, Ms. Vukota lived in Livermore, California.

Ms. Vukota is preceded in death by her mother Minnie, father Ben and her husband Kevin.

Many may remember her smiling face as she eagerly greeted pets and pet owners alike in her small animal boutique, Critter Junction.

After retiring in 2008, Ms. Vukota continued doing what she loved best, caring for and loving all of her four-legged children.

Anyone who knew Linda, knew that she had a heart of gold! She gained great joy by making others smile. Linda will be greatly missed by the many friends that she left behind.