Lisa Ann Wetzel of Gardnerville, NV, died peacefully April 22, 2018, at 61 years old.

A caring and compassionate person, Lisa was beloved by many. Her true devotion in life was to her husband, children and grandchildren. Her memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to call her Momma.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, to be carried on by her surviving family members: husband Edwin A. Valentine, III (Jim), daughter Jessie Fair (Jake), son Christopher Valentine (Cherie), treasured grandchildren: Gabe, Byron, Rori, Jakob, Josef, Lilly and Olivia. She is also survived by sisters Tara Carona (Jerry) and Carla Wetzel (Mike) and father Robert Eugene Wetzel, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Adam John Wetzel, mother Jessie Lee Edgar and brother Tom Eugene Wetzel.

Lisa enjoyed a 42 year career in real estate and was well known for her high integrity and wisdom. She recently celebrated 16 years of the mighty trio of Lisa, Jim and Jessie at RE/MAX.

Lisa and Jim served the Carson Valley Community in splendid form. Beginning in 1989, Douglas Pop Warner was their volunteer focus and they passionately advocated for many children and families through the program. She and Jim both received the National Volunteer of the Year Award for Pop Warner in 2010.

Lisa loved animals! She adored her dogs and couldn't say no to any rescue animals…goats, horses, donkeys, llamas, geese and even an emu! Lisa is forever Jim's "Brown Eyed Girl!" They lived, worked and played together for 34 years, teasing and loving, building a life of family and community, developing deep friendships along the way.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Lisa and details will be announced at a later date.