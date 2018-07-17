Lisa D. Raines

Lisa D. RainesJuly 17, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 17, 2018Lisa D. Raines, 67, died July 8, 2018 in Minden, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesBlake McKnight GrayRobert “Bob” Steven HardashCurtis Ryan KiernanNichlas L. BartelRichard Charles RussellTrending SitewideCarson City health inspections for July 13Man arrested after stop on bicycle for no taillight, Carson City Sheriff’s Office saysDeadly fire near Yosemite National Park doubles in sizeUpdate: Power has been restored in Carson City, DouglasEthics panel rules against Storey County sheriff