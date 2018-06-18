Lola J. Smith

January 19, 1950 ~ June 7, 2018

Lola June Capps Smith, a resident of Fallon since 2003, passed away June 7, 2018 after a 40 year battle against Multiple Sclerosis.

Lola was born and raised in Aurora, Colorado. She has an older brother Gerald, a twin sister Linda, a younger brother Kenny and a younger sister Robin. Her parents, Cecil and Nellie Capps were Army Veterans. They helped Lola in her struggles with M.S. Thank You.

On June 27th, 1968 Lola married Brent N. Smith, her husband for almost 50 years.

In January of 1974, Lola joined the Navy. Her first duty station was Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, where she worked as a postal clerk. She also served in Panama, Guam and Treasure Island, where she became a Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counselor for the Navy.

In 1980 she was diagnossed with Multiple Sclerosis and was medically discharged later that year.

Lola and Brent lived in Las Vegas for 22 years before moving to Fallon in 2003.

Lola was a giver. She always wanted to help people (and dogs) anyway she could. She will be missed by anyone that knew her.