Loretta Irene Hallsworth

August 30, 1933 – October 20, 2018

Loretta (Lori) passed away October 20, 2018 with her three daughters and her brother at her side. Loretta had been ill for many years, but she passed peacefully at Carson Tahoe Acute

Care Hospital.

Loretta was born to Floyd and Hazel Black in Oaktown, IN. The family moved to a farm in Rockwood, MI. Later, they moved to Seaside, OR, and then to Crescent City, CA, where

Loretta graduated from high school. She married William L. Erickson, and raised three daughters. They moved to Carson City, NV in 1965.

Loretta was an accomplished oil painter. She loved painting, sewing dresses for her girls, crafts, animals, & above all her family & friends.

She leaves behind her 3 daughters, Dianne Williams, Leanne Jensen and Sharon Erickson, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother Gilbert Black, and numerous nieces and nephews

Loretta had the ability to make everyone feel loved. She was a kind, gentle, caring & loving person. Her smile & laughter will be missed by all.

Viewing will be held on Monday, October, 29th from 10am – 12:30pm. Funeral Services will start at 12:30pm at Autumn Funerals, with a graveside to follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 888-6800