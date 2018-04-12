Lori Cooper

May 25th, 1958 ~ April 6th, 2018

Lori was born in San Francisco at St. Mary's Hospital and graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School before planting her roots in Gardnerville where she built her own home from the ground up.

Lori was a jack-of-all trades and master of many. She sold bikes for her grandpa at a flea market at 12, worked Sunday brunches at Harrah's, and finally chose her career as a Card Games dealer where she had the uncannily ability to make people laugh as she took their money. Lori had a smile and kind word for everyone she met, except when she had to lay down the law at her other job as a Mobile Home Park Manager.

Lori was a lifelong Giants and 49ers fan growing up watching games with her dad and attended many games at Candlestick and AT&T Park, including the final 49er game at Candlestick with her son.

Lori Ann Cooper passed away at her home surrounded by family after a battle with lung cancer. Yet up to the moment she passed, she was still caring for others before herself, ensuring everyone had eaten before attending to her. Lori joined her loving mother, Lois Coleman. She is survived by her father William Coleman; her brother Billy Coleman; her second moms, Kiki Broderick and Pat Bouharin; her son Dustin Cooper; her sister in-law Puu; numerous cousins, countless friends considered family, and her beloved cat, Sammy.

Lori's Celebration of Life will be held at the Carson Valley Inn on Sunday, April 22nd in the Carson Valley Inn Valley Ballroom from 1-5pm. Just like Lori hosted her family and friends in her home, the more the merrier.

In lieu of flowers, please reserve any donations for a scholarship fund in her name to future Douglas High School students.