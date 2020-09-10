Lori Lynn Royal

Lori passed away peacefully at her home in Carson City, NV on September 3, 2020. Lori was born in Bakersfield, CA on June 3, 1959.

Lori moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA in 1983 and worked for Harvey’s Inn later Lakeside Inn as a keno runner, cocktail server and bartender. She earned the love and respect of fellow employees, locals and out of town guests.

She married Dave Doherty on September 29, 1990 and their lives were blessed with the birth of their son Ryan on May 8, 1996.

In 2010 she began working for the state of Nevada DMV and later the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lori was preceded in death by her father Tommy Royal and is survived by her son Ryan Doherty, mother Lois Royal, sisters Toni, Stephanie, Vicki and Jill, brother J and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thank you to all who touched Lori’s life.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for October.