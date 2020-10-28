Lorna Germaine Skjeie

Provided Photo

Lorna “Jerry” was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Inez and Joseph Masko. She graduated from Ashland High School in Wisconsin and married her high school sweetheart, H. Rolf “Skip” Skjeie. Skip was based at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, where they married on June 9th in 1953.

They moved to Southern California in the 1960’s and raised two daughters. After Skip retired, they moved to Northern Nevada in the 1990’s to be near their daughters and grandchildren.

Jerry had many interests which included dancing, cooking, crafting, swimming, and was an avid reader. Annual family vacations were enjoyed at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe. She enjoyed all the seasons Nevada offered, and especially loved watching the snow fall.

Jerry is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Walker (Quinn) and Shelley Schlemmer (Rick), and three granddaughters Nicole and Natalie Walker, and Melody Schlemmer.

…and in the words of Jerry, “Bon Appétit”