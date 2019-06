The family of Louie Guazzini,would like to thank everyone for all the support , love and understanding you have showered on this family the last several weeks.Perhaps you sent flowers or maybe a card, maybe you brought us food or maybe just a hug. However you expressed your concern and condolences was very much appreciated by all of the Guazzini family. We are all so blessed to live in such a community as Fallon. Thank you again, The Guazzini family