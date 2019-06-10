Life long Fallon resident Louie Guazzini passed away at Renown Medical Center, unexpectedly, on Friday, June 8,2019. His family was by his side.Louie was born November 17, 1930 to Loui and Marie (Testolin) Guazzini. He went through Churchill County schools, Harmon school and Churchill High School, graduating in 1949.Louie married his high school sweetheart, Lila Lou Baumann, in 1950. Together they had a life (69 Years) of adventures. Dairy, farming, cattle dealer, mini market owner (Harmon Junction) which was built in 1988, were just a few of the hats he wore over the years.He loved fishing and, was a real dead eye when it came to hunting. In past years, every Monday was fishing, every Tuesday and Wednesday he bought cattle at the local sale yards and up until the week of his death he went to Reno to shop the good deals for the market, twice a week.Pages could be written about his adventures. His life was filled with family and good friends and SHOPPING. Louie never met a stranger, he was a friend to many. It has and will be a big void in our lives.He was preceded in death by an infant sister, his parents, son, Sam Guazzini and several aunts and uncles.Louie is survived by his sweetheart of 69 years, Lila Lou; daughters and sons-in-law, Morena and Gary Heser of Fallon; Virginia and Jeff Knight of Reno; daughter-in-law, Daniele Guazzini and Ted and Lorretta Guazzini all of Fallon; grandchildren, Randalyn and Brandon Kempf; Brandon and Elissa Heser; Brian and Jeanette Knight; Angela and Ward Viera; Samantha and Chris Scholer; Sam T and Jeri Guazzini; Mark Sallee; Heather and Mariela Holdridge-Fernandez; Michelle Jeppsen and Dan Jeppsen, and numerous great-grandchildren and cousins.A Service to Celebrate Louie’s life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Gardens Funeral Home at 3 PM. THERE IS ADDITIONAL PARKING INSIDE CEMETERY PLEASE DON’T PARK ON THE GRASS. A Potluck Gathering will follow services.Donations may be made in Louie’s memory to Country Church , Fallon Fire Department or the Charity of your choice.Arrangements are under the direction of his daughter-in-law, Lorretta, at The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406, 775 423-8928.