Louie Jones aka Tim Jones

March 16, 1961 – September 7, 2020

At the age of 59 Tim Jones passed in his home with his wife of 42 years, Debbie Jones by his side.

Tim and Debbie met on a school bus at North

Lake Tahoe High School. From there they married. Together they raised their four children Jessica, Jerome, Joanna and Jacob and later adopting their fifth child Karma-Ann. Tim had been an active member of the Carson and Dayton Communities for

35 years, where he was an accomplished business owner of Louie Jones Painting. Tim was a devoted and loyal husband, father and friend. He took pride in his children and participated in their lives. He was a cheerleader dad, before it was cool. He was the football camp chaperone and field striper because he wanted the team and community to have school pride. He was the baseball team sponsor because kids play better when they look good and the one fan you wanted on your side of the basketball gym.

Tim loved music, movies and a good joke; he truly missed his calling as an entertainer. He was a great bowler, with the most unique style and participated in many bowling leagues in Carson City. Tim was a car enthusiast; he raced among local racetracks with his friends and son. He loved vacationing with his wife and camping with his family. He was always eager and willing to help out with community events. Tim was the man who always greeted you with a welcoming smile and a warm embrace (unless you messed up his paint order). He lived his life by faith, love and family and his love is without end, Amen. Tim Jones was survived by: his wife Debbie Jones, Daughter: Jessica (Peter) Volkov, Son: Jerome Jones (Jamie Waterman), Daughter: Joanna (Eric) Brock, Son: Jacob Jones (Portia), Daughter: Karma-Ann Jones, Grandchildren: Dylan and Kayla Volkov, Torie Jones (Leea Waterman and Teigen Key) Zachary and Wyatt Brock, Malakey, Josiah, Hannah and Daniel Jones. Sister’s Connie (Richard) Gray, Debi (John) Reynolds, Donna Passalacque, Brother Jay Jones, Foster Brother John Henery (Laurie) Hursh and many nieces and nephews.

Tim Jones is preceded in death by: His Father Louie Jones, His Mother Kathryn Jones and Beloved Grandson Timothy Jones. The Family will have a private service Monday September 14th 2020 3pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton, NV. 3pm. The family has made a Go To Meeting web site so friends and community members can be a part of celebrating the life of the man with the biggest heart, Tim Jones.