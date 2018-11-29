Louise Kerr

Louise KerrNovember 29, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 29, 2018Louise Kerr, 93, died November 13, 2018 in Virginia City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesVictoria Lynn WellsCindi CironeEmilie Susan DoyleIn Loving Memory of Joseph Leonard ~ Scotty Atchian ~ Shane QuillingJames “Jim” JohnsonTrending SitewideCarson City dance teacher in running for national award20 vehicles hit in Carson City burglary spreeCelebration of life honors Carson City’s lost loved onesCarson City to target bad drivers and pedestrians5 things to know about chain control in Lake Tahoe